Selection Committee shortlists names for Strength and Conditioning Coach for Indian team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Three candidates have been shortlisted by Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Selection Committee on Sunday for the post of Strength and Conditioning Coach of Team India (Senior Men).

All-India Senior Selection Committee along with fitness expert Ranadeep Moitra met at BCCI National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to conduct a practical assessment of the five shortlisted candidates namely: Luke Woodhouse, Grant Luden, Rajnikanth Sivagnanam, Nick Webb and Anand Date.



The shortlisted candidates in the order of priority are:

1. Nick Webb,

2. Luke Woodhouse, and

3. Rajnikanth Sivagnanam

Earlier on August 22, the committee had announced the shortlisted candidates for various coaching positions in team India.

The Selection Committee had shortlisted three candidates for each position, which are as follows:

Batting coach - Vikram Rathour, Sanjay Bangur, and Mark Ramprakash.

Bowling coach - Bharat Arun, Paras Mhambrey, and Venkatesh Prasad.

Fielding coach- R Sridhar, Abhay Sharma, and T Dilip.

Physiotherapist- Nitin Patel, Andrew Leipus, and Vaibhav Daga.

Administrative manager- Girish Dongre, Venkatesh Rajagopalan, and Anand Yalvigi. (ANI)

