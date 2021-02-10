Selection rally for boys as sports cadets in wrestling discipline from March 1

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Boys Sports Company will conduct a selection rally for induction of raw and proven players as Sports Cadets at the JAT Regimental Centre from March 1 to 6 in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh).



The selection trial, physical and technical skill test in wrestling discipline will be held under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches and Board of Officers. Boys will be selected for wrestling discipline into Boys Sports Company, the JAT Regimental Centre, Bareilly (UP).

According to official release, candidates born between March 1, 2007, to February 28, 2013, with a minimum fourth standard pass with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi are eligible.

The medical fitness will be ascertained by the medical officer of the JAT Regimental Centre and specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre.

"Candidates are required to appear in the selection rally at their own expenses. During the period of screening, candidates and persons accompanying them should make their own arrangement for their stay and transportation at Bareilly. No ladies will be permitted to accompany the candidates during the whole process of induction rally," read the release.

Further after selection, candidates will be provided academic training free of cost in English medium in Boys Sports Company, the JAT Regimental Centre, Bareilly (UP) besides intensive coaching in all disciplines will also be provided by Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches/Army Coaches.

On passing class X exam, the candidates will be put up through the selection process as applicable for enrolment into the Army. On completion of X standard and attaining the age of 17 and a half years is mandatory for the sports cadets to undergo the selection process for enrolment into the Army and get enrolled. (ANI)

