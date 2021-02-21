Selector's FB comment goes viral as Yadav gets call-up

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) After batsman Suryakumar Yadav was included in the 19-member India squad that will face England in a five-match T20I series starting on March 12 in Ahmedabad, an old social media post by a member of the team's current selection panel has gained attention.

"Sky ka time ayega (Sky's time will come)," Abey Kuruvilla had said in a comment on Facebook in November 2019 to a post that listed Yadav's stats. 'Sky' is an often-used abbreviation of Yadav's name. Kuruvilla, along with fellow former fast bowlers Chetan Sharma and Debashish Mohanty constitute the current Indian selection panel with Sharma being the chairman.