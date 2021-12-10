Self-inflicted mistakes cost us match: Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle

Fatorda (Goa) [India], December 10 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle rued the goals conceded in the first half, which saw them slip to a 2-4 loss against Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, on Thursday.



Gabriel Cassio, Bipin Singh, Igior Angulo and Ygor Catatau were on the scoresheet for the Islanders as Koimal Thatal and Elli Sabia scored for the Red Miners in the six-goal thriller.

"I think we need to take care of the ball better, Mumbai City FC is a wonderful team, and it was self-inflicted. Every goal we conceded, I mean, the first one was just a soft one, or TP (Rehenesh) probably should have been better. I do have to see it. Maybe it took a deflection or something, but just soft," Owen Coyle in a post-match press conference.

"The second one, they were clinical. And actually, the third one would be due to good possession. So we found ourselves 0-3 down through our own mistakes. It was self-inflicted mistakes," he added.

The head coach further said that despite the top players being injured, the team has always picked up in the tournament in the past.

"(Nerijus) Valiskis was injured, Jordan Murray the same, Seiminlen Doungel also the same. With three days recovery ahead of the ATK Mohun Bagan game and two days ahead of the Mumbai City FC match, two of the top sides from the last year. But with that being said, we have shown that we are ready. We have the spirit, the desire. And we'll pick ourselves up," said the head coach.

Coyle's men take on Odisha FC in their next match on Tuesday while Mumbai City FC face Chennaiyin FC a day later. (ANI)

