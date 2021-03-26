Senior Chess Nationals postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Friday announcement indefinite postponement of the Senior National Chess Championship as the Kanpur District Magistrate declined permission for holding the event, scheduled from April 13-20.

According to AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, the Uttar Pradesh Chess Sports Association had informed that the Kanpur District Magistrate has not granted permission to hold the championship as the Uttar Pradesh government has put restrictions on mass gatherings.