Senior Division Boys' Football League postponed to April 18: DSA to Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi Soccer Association on Monday informed the Delhi High Court about the postponement of the Senior Division Boys' Football League to April 18.



The advocate, appearing for the association, apprised a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh that it has already postponed the tournament to April 18 and they are holding a meeting on Tuesday evening relating to various issues including bio bubble, testing, and contact tracing.

The court has directed the association to file a status report in this regard and listed the matter for April 16 for further hearing.

The court was hearing a petition seeking direction to suspend the Senior Division Boys' Football League 2020-2021, slated to be held from April 15, in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The petition was filed by Hindustan Football Club through advocates Ashim Shridhar, Niyati Patwardhan and Shashi Pratap Singh.

The petitioner has sought directions to the respondents -- Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, All India Football Federation and others -- to ensure the formulation of a standard operating procedure (SOP) including the creation of bio-bubbles prior to commencement of the tournament.

The club submitted that in the present circumstances, the Delhi Soccer Association has announced the event without due application of mind and without taking appropriate precautions and also it has not released any standard operating procedure for ensuring that the players and supporting staff are adequately protected from infection.

"The same is in violation of the fundamental right of life and liberty," the petition said.

"Furthermore, the impugned event is in the teeth of the circular dated 02.04.2021 issued by Respondent No. 2 (AIFF) wherein it has been specifically stated that due to the spike of the coronavirus cases, no youth leagues ought to be held in states including Delhi," it added.

According to the petition, Hindustan Football Club is one of the leading football clubs in India, established in 1948, and has consistently been engaged in ethical football practices including promotion of the sport. (ANI)

