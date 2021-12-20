Senior Hockey championship: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab reach final

Pune, Dec 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab reached the final of 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2021 after winning their respective semifinal matches here on Monday.

In the first semifinal, Uttar Pradesh Hockey edged past Hockey Karnataka 2-1 in a closely fought encounter. Mohammad Amir Khan (4') and Vishal Singh (8') got on the scoresheet for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while Captain Mohd. Raheel (22') scored the only goal for Hockey Karnataka, who put up a spirited fight in a neck-and-neck battle.