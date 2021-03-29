Senior Punjab basketball meet to begin from Tuesday

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Twenty-two teams, including 11 in the women's section, are expected to compete in the 71st Senior Punjab Basketball Championship, to be held from Tuesday at the PAP Sports Complex in Jalandhar.
Defending champions Ludhiana Basketball Academy in the men's group and Amritsar team in the women section have confirmed their participation in the competition that will conclude on April 2, according to Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association.
The teams have been divided into four groups. The winner of each group will participate in the league matches to decide the first four positions of the tournament.
The Ludhiana Basketball Academy is fielding a team in the women's section too.
The participating teams have also been advised to follow Covid-19 protocols, including social distance and wearing mask, even when not playing.
--IANS
nns/qma/rt