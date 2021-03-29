Senior Punjab basketball meet to begin from Tuesday

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Twenty-two teams, including 11 in the women's section, are expected to compete in the 71st Senior Punjab Basketball Championship, to be held from Tuesday at the PAP Sports Complex in Jalandhar.

Defending champions Ludhiana Basketball Academy in the men's group and Amritsar team in the women section have confirmed their participation in the competition that will conclude on April 2, according to Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association.