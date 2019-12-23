Seniors need to take the blame, Dimuth Karunaratne

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 23 (ANI): After suffering defeat at the hands of Pakistan, Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said that senior cricketers have to take the blame for the loss.

"In other series, seniors did well, but here, we seniors need to take the blame," ESPNcricinfo quoted Karunaratne as saying.

Pakistan registered a massive 263-run victory against Sri Lanka on the fifth day of the second Test in Karachi on Monday.

Lankan side was dismissed cheaply on 212 runs in the second innings.31-year-0ld said that players in the second innings played under pressure and did not attack the bowlers."In the second innings when we went out to bat, we were under a lot of pressure. We weren't able to attack the way we wanted to, and their bowling plans were very good," Dimuth said.The right-handed batsman said that Pakistan bowled according to their field"Their lines and lengths were good and they bowled to their fields. They also had pace, and they got the most out of that," he said.Pakistan bowled well and did not allow Islanders to pile up a big score in second innings. Naseem Shah took a five-wicket haul to his name.Oshande Fernando was the highest run-getter from Sri Lanka's side in the second innings as he scored 102 runs.The hosts were bundled out on 191 runs in their first innings but made a stunning comeback as they declared their second innings on 555/3.On the other hand, Sri Lanka had racked up 271 runs in their first innings.With this victory, Pakistan claimed the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship table with 80 points, only behind Australia (216) and India (360). (ANI)