Serbian athlete tests positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo

This is the second instance of an overseas Olympics contingent reporting a positive coronavirus case on arrival. Last month, two members of Uganda's Olympics team tested positive for the coronavirus. While one tested positive at the Narita airport, the second case came a few days later from the team's base city in Izumisano.

Tokyo, July 4 (IANS) A member of Serbia's rowing team for the Olympics has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus after arrival at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Kyodo news reported that the rower, in his 30s, tested positive after an antigen test conducted at the airport quarantine station on Saturday. The rower has been isolated. Four teammates of his were designated as close contacts and have been placed under two weeks of quarantine at a facility near the airport.

The five rowers were supposed to travel to their host city of Nanto, Toyama Prefecture, for a training camp till July 18.

The Tokyo Olympics is due to start on July 23 after a year of delay due to the pandemic. With 19 days left for the Games to begin, there is a big public concern in the country.

Thousands of athletes, coaches and officials coming from around the world to participate in the games have heightened fears of another wave of infections sweeping the country.

--IANS

nr/akm