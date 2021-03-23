Serena pulls out of Miami Open

Washington, March 23 (IANS) Serena Williams became the latest Grand Slam champion to pull out of the Miami Open in order to concentrate on her recovery from recent oral surgery.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announced earlier they would withdraw from the tournament.

"Miami is a special tournament for me because it's my home. I am sad I won't be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon," said Serena, who lives in Florida, in a statement according to BBC Sport.