Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City at the end of this season

Manchester [UK], March 30 (ANI): Striker Sergio Aguero will be leaving Manchester City at the end of this season, the club confirmed on Monday.



City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that a statue of Aguero has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently in work to honour Sergio's former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany. His legend will further be marked by the installation of a dedicated and permanent mosaic at the City Football Academy.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak in an official release said: "Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

"This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead. In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David. And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season," he added.

Aguero is one of the most decorated and respected footballers to wear the Manchester City jersey. He had joined the club in the summer of 2011, making an immediate impact by scoring twice and creating an assist on his thirty-minute cameo debut in a 4-0 home win over Swansea City.

It was a dramatic and impressive start that gave an indication of what was to follow for the striker. One renowned moment would include his heart-stopping goal in the unforgettable final game of that same season against QPR which secured the club's first-ever Premier League title.

Sergio went on to become City's record goalscorer, overtaking Eric Brook's 78-year record when he struck in our 4-2 win at Napoli in 2017 and played a leading role in the club's three further Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

In total, he has amassed an incredible 257 goals in 384 appearances. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of the Premier League era and is the competition's most lethal goalscorer in terms of goals scored per minutes played.

He is also the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history - and in January 2020 he overtook Alan Shearer to set the record for the most Premier League hat-tricks after registering his 12th away at Aston Villa. (ANI)

