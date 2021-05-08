Sergio Ramos diagnosed with tendinitis

Madrid [Spain], May 8 (ANI): Spanish club Real Madrid on Saturday confirmed that star defender Sergio Ramos has been diagnosed with tendinitis.



Ramos has been hampered by injury problems in the ongoing season and he has missed quite a bit of matches in the past, including the Champions League first-leg semifinal against Chelsea.

"Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendenitis in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring," Real Madrid said in its official statement.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed," it added.

The 35-year-old Ramos had returned to action in a Champions League second-leg semi-final against Chelsea.

Ramos is approaching the end of his 16th season at Real Madrid and his future at the club has been a big talking about in the ongoing season.

Earlier, Ramos had also tested positive for Covid-19. In total, the Spanish defender has missed 32 games this season.

He has so far appeared in just 21 games across all competitions this season. (ANI)

