Sergio Ramos hails Neymar

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos praised Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar saying that the Brazil international is 'among the top three in the world'.

"Neymar is a top player, among the top three in the world," Goal.com quoted Ramos as saying.

Neymar joined PSG back in 2017 but is now speculated to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid.



Ramos said that his club will move forward with those already in the team.

"We're going to move forward with those that we have. We all need to be connected. Reactivating players like [Gareth] Bale or James [Rodriguez] is another solution," he said.

Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Valladolid ended on a 1-1 tie on Saturday and the club will now face Villarreal on September 2. (ANI)

