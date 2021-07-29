Services, Haryana boxers dominate in Junior Boys National Championships

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Defending champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) extended their impressive run at the 3rd Junior Boys National Boxing Championships as seven of their boxers advanced into the quarterfinals stage on the third day of the event at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sonipat.

Harsh started the proceedings for SSCB with a unanimous victory against Madhya Pradesh's Gaurav Baghel in the 46kg round-of-16 bout, the Boxing Federation of India informed in a release on Thursday.

Neeru (48kg), Nikhil (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Vinay Vishwakarma (57kg), Henthoi (60kg) and Preet Malik (63kg) were the other SSCB pugilists who entered the quarterfinals in their respective categories.

Haryana-the second-placed team of last edition, also had a good day with an equal number of boxers making their way into the last-eight stage.

Sahil provided the winning start for his team when he beat Punjab's Sumit 5-0 in the 48kg last-16 bout. The 2019 Asian Schoolboy Championships gold medallist Yashwardhan Singh further extended the momentum and registered unanimous victory against Maharashtra's Huzef Apradh.

Saurabh (50kg), Pankaj Kumar (52kg), Akshat (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Milan Deswal (63kg) also made it to the quarterfinals after winning their respective bouts.

The third edition of Junior Boys and fourth edition of Junior Girls National Boxing Championships, with participation of nearly 500 boxers (298 boys and 201 girls), will provide an opportunity for boxers to showcase their skills as top performers will be selected for the 2021 ASBC youth and junior boxing championships, which is slated to take place in Dubai from August 17 to 31.

