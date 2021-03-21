Services, Kerala retain team titles in national fencing

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Services and Kerala retained the team titles in men's and women's section, respectively, in the 31st Senior National Fencing Championships that concluded at Uttarakhand's Rudrapur on Sunday.

Services fencers won all three team events -- foil, epee, and sabre. Kerala retained the women's overall title as they defeated Punjab 45-41 in sabre. The Manipur team won the foil and epee events.