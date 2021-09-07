Session with Sachin sir has helped me in my game: Yashasvi Jaiswal

The past few weeks have been really happening for one of Royals' youngest performers, with the 19-year-old not just getting selected and helping Mumbai beat Oman in a One-Day series, but also having the chance to have a one-on-one session with his 'idol' Tendulkar.

Dubai, Sep 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday said that he was fortunate to have had a chat with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar before departing to represent Mumbai against Oman in a One-Day series.

"My idol has always been Sachin Tendulkar, and I was really fortunate to have a conversation with him before the Oman tour. I was glad that the Mumbai Cricket Association invited him for a session before we left Mumbai to play against Oman.

"I was over the moon when I first heard he was going to be present there, and when I had the chance to speak to him at length, he was really humble and helped me on some skills where he thought I could improve on. It was good to see that a legend like him was aware of my game, and it was certainly a very happy moment for me. I can't wait to keep implementing those things in my game and express myself better on the field," Yashasvi said here.

Reflecting on his recent performances against Oman, Yashasvi said he is happy to have had some cricket under his belt. "It was good practice for me before the big matches in the IPL. It had been a while since I had played competitive cricket, and to play against an international team like Oman is certainly good preparation. I'm happy I could score some runs and win some matches for my team."

A tally of close to 300 runs in the one-day and T20 series combined, including best scores of 90, 82 and 75, Yashasvi said having played in similar conditions to UAE will help him during the IPL.

"I had a very good series against Oman and in similar conditions to the UAE. I'm really happy with the way I'm playing my cricket at the moment, and I can't wait to replicate these performances in the IPL against much stronger line-ups."

Having had the chance to train during the off-season, Yashasvi utilised the Royals' state-of-the-art facilities in Nagpur and says he's improved in some areas.

"I did a lot of hard work during the lockdown. I went to Nagpur to train at the Royals Centre of Excellence and we had various sessions which were focused on my fitness, technique, mind, and skills. So, I really want to repay the franchise's faith by performing and taking my team to the playoffs, and I also believe that if we can play to our full potential, we will be able to win a lot of matches and go a long way in the tournament."

