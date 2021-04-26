Setback for shooters as Baku World Cup cancelled

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) said in a statement, posted on their website, "The Azerbaijan Shooting Federation (ASF) has informed the ISSF that due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and taking into account the surge in the growth of the number of people infected in the territory of Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan considered it inappropriate and unsafe to organise the ISSF World Cup in Baku from June 21 to July 2, 2021."

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The 15-member Indian shooting contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, already reeling after the national camp was postponed recently, suffered another blow to Tokyo preparations when the ISSF World Cup in Baku (June 21-July 2) was cancelled on Monday.

The statement quoting the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation further said, "Considering all above stated, we are forced to inform you that ISSF World Cup Baku 2021 will not take place. We are really sorry about that, but there was no other solution, since health of participants is a main priority for all of us."

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary, Rajiv Bhatia said that it was a big setback for Indian shooters since this was a great opportunity to test preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

"It (Baku World Cup) was supposed to be the last event before the Olympics and would have given our shooters an opportunity to assess themselves," said Bhatia on Monday.

--IANS

akm/