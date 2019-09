Shafali, 15, opened the batting for India but was out for a duck. She is the second-youngest player to represent India after Gargi Banerjee.

Shafali earned her India debut on the back of a superb domestic season where she amassed 1,923 runs, including six hundreds and three half-centuries.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will play five T20s against the Proteas.