Shafali, Harmanpreet guide India to 148/4 against England in 2nd T20I

Hove [UK], July 11 (ANI): Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur played knocks of 48 and 31 respectively as India posted 148/4 in the allotted twenty overs against England in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the County Ground, Hove on Sunday.



Sent into bat, India got off to a flying start as openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on 49 runs in the first six overs. Mandhana (20) departed in the 9th over as she was sent back to the pavilion by Freya Davies and this brought skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to the middle.

In the very next over, Shafali (48) went for a big shot, however, she only handed a catch to Nat Sciver and India was reduced to 72/2 in the 10th over.

Harmanpreet, who has out of form for the past few series, showed some spark in the middle and she brought out her vintage big shots to keep the run-flow going for India. However, Harmanpreet (31) perished in the 16th over off the bowling of Sarah Glenn and India was reduced to 112/3.

In the end, England bowlers managed to maintain a stranglehold over the India'ss batters and as a result, the visitors were reduced to under the 150-run mark. For India, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana remained unbeaten on 24 and 8 respectively.

Brief Scores: India Women 148/4 (Shafali Verma 48, Harmanpreet Kaur 31, Natalie Sciver 1-20) vs England Women. (ANI)

