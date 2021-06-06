Shahadat Hossain returns to competitive cricket after serving 18 months of 5 year ban

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Bangladesh fast bowler Shahadat Hossain is back in action playing the Dhaka Premier Division match on Saturday after just serving 18 months of the five-year ban.



Notably, no official statement from the BCB on the reduction of his ban has come to the fore till now, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. He was banned in November 2019 for slapping his teammate Arafat Sunny Jr during a National Cricket League (NCL) match in Khulna.

Earlier this year in February, Hossain had appealed to the BCB that his ban should be reduced, so he can take care of the expenses relating to his mother's cancer treatment.

"He is in a lot of problem in his family," BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told Somoy TV in March as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "His mother is diagnosed with cancer. He is not playing cricket now so when he called me, I spoke to a few directors. We have requested the BCB's disciplinary committee. We are hopeful to get a positive result from them. I have also informed the board president, who is also positive about him. Insha Allah, we hope that he can play in the NCL (National Cricket League)."

In March, Hossain had said that he regretted his actions and he just wants to return to competitive cricket to afford the expenses of his mother's treatment.

"I regret my actions. I was wrong, and I will try not to do it again. I won't have any problems for the rest of my career. My mother is a cancer patient. I want to return to cricket, to help my mother's treatment," 34-year-old said during a press conference.

Hossain has featured in 95 matches across formats for Bangladesh picking up 123 wickets. He played his last international match in May 2015. (ANI)

