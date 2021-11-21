Shaheen apologises to Afif for dangerous throw at him, fined 15 percent of match fee

During Bangladesh's innings on Saturday, Afif had smashed Afridi for a huge six which might have irked the pacer. Losing his cool, the Pakistan fast bowler fielded the ball on his follow-through and hurled it at the stumps though Hossain was within the popping crease and not intending to take a run.

Dhaka, Nov 21 (IANS) Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has apologised to Bangladesh batter Afif Hossain for dangerously throwing the ball at him during the second T20I between the two teams, here.

The ball thrown by the bowler hit the batsman's foot and a doctor was rushed onto the field to check whether he was okay or not. However, after the match, both settled the matter with a small chat and handshake.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shaheen Afridi can be seen walking up to Hossain after the match and apologising to him.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi went up to Afif Hossain post-match," tweeted Pakistan Cricket along with the video.

However, the pacer has been fined 15 percent of his match fees for his actions on Saturday. It was a Level 1 breach as per the ICC Code of Conduct.

In addition to his match fees, one demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of Afridi, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

"Afridi admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Gazi Sohel and Sohail Tanveer, third umpire Masudur Rahman and fourth official Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid levelled the charges.

Pakistan won the second T20 match by eight wickets on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Both teams will now meet in the last encounter on Monday.

