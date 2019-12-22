Shai Hope becomes second-fastest batsman to score 3,000 ODI runs

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): West Indies' Shai Hope on Sunday became the second-fastest batsman to reach the mark of 3,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game.

He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing third and final ODI of the three-match series here at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Hope managed to score 42 runs in the final ODI with the help of five fours. He was finally sent back to the pavilion by Mohammed Shami in the 20th over of the innings.



He brought up the 3,000 run mark in his 67th ODI innings for Windies.

South Africa's Hashim Amla holds the record of being the fastest to 3,000 runs in ODIs. He had achieved the feat in his 57th innings.

Pakistan's Babar Azam had reached the milestone in 68 innings while Windies' Vivian Richards had recorded 3,000 runs in 69 innings.

In the ongoing match between India and West Indies, the former won the toss and opted to bowl first.

While filing this report, Windies had reached a score of 133/3 in 30 overs. (ANI)

