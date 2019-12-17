Shai Hope wants to win matches 'for the entire Caribbean'

Visakhapatnam: West Indies' Shai Hope said everyone in the Caribbean is supporting them and he wants to contribute as much as possible to win matches for the team.



"I just need to remind myself that I am doing this for the entire Caribbean, everyone is supporting us. It is just about finding that motivation and do whatever I can to get the team over the line," Hope said in the pre-match press conference here on Tuesday.





Hope smashed a brilliant century in the first ODI against India, handing his side a massive eight-wicket win over the hosts. With this victory, West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



Hope stated that his preparation remains the same and it is just about adapting to the surface he is playing on.



"It is about trusting the process. My preparation remains the same it is just about being able to adapt to each surface you play on," he said.



The Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions are just around the corner and when asked if that provides extra motivation, Hope said the ongoing series is the priority at the moment.



"That is secondary; we came here to play a series against India and to win the series against India. Whatever comes secondary that is secondary. India series is the main thing right now," Hope said.



The second ODI between West Indies and India will be played on December 18.

