Shakib banned for 3 DPL games, fined for on-field misbehaviour

Dhaka, June 12 (IANS) All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, captain of Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), was on Saturday suspended for three games and fined Taka 500,000 ($5800) after being found guilty of misbehaving with the umpires and kicking and uprooting the stumps during a DPL match against Abahani Limited on Friday.

Shakib first kicked the stumps after his appeal for an LBW verdict against Mushfiqur Rahim was turned down. Following that he was involved in a heated exchange with the umpire that lasted close to a minute. Rahim was then batting on 11 with Abahani Limited on 21/3 in 4.4 overs, chasing 146.

An over later, with Abahani on 31/3, Shakib uprooted the whole set of stumps and hurled them on the ground after the umpires called for the covers due to the deteriorating weather with one ball remaining in the sixth over.

On Saturday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) charged Shakib for Level 3 offence under the BCB's code of conduct, and the all-rounder accepted the sanctions, bdcrictime.com reported.

Mohammedan Sporting won the game by 31 runs (DL method) and Shakib had also issued a public apology on social media after the match.

"Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately," Shakib wrote on Friday.

--IANS

akm/qma