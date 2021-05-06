Shakib, Rahman reach Bangladesh in chartered flight

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Bangladesh and Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman said that he and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have reached home from India after the postponement of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Rahman tweeted a photo of him and Shakib in a chartered flight. "Alhamdulillah, we have safely [reached] back in Bangladesh without any trouble. I would like to thank @rajasthanroyals and @KKRiders franchises for making it happen. I would also like to thank our health ministry for it's contribution," he said in his tweet.