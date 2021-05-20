Shakib returns to Bangladesh ODI squad

Dhaka, May 20 (IANS) All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in Bangladesh's 15-member ODI squad for the first two of their three-match series against Sri Lanka. Shakib had missed Bangladesh's previous series against New Zealand due to a thigh injury.

Bangladesh host Sri Lanka for three ODIs, all of which will be played in Dhaka. The matches will be played on May 23, 25 and 28.