Shami brutally trolls Pant, calls him 'overweight'

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) India pacer Mohammed Shami, who turned 31 on Friday (September 3), trolled wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for his cheeky birthday wish.

Shami, who is in England for the five-Test series, celebrated his birthday with Indian spectators at The Oval.

Pant, who is known for his fun presence on the field, came up with a hilarious tweet pointed towards Shami. The wicketkeeper-batsman tweeted, "@MdShami11 bhai, ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy birthday!" It loosely translates to, 'you are ageing as fast as your pacey deliveries'.