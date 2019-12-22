Shami reminds me of Marshall: Gavaskar

Cuttack (Odisha), Dec 22 (IANS) Batting great Sunil Gavaskar reserved high praise for India pacer Mohammed Shami while doing commentary during the third ODI between India and the West Indies at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday.

Gavaskar, who played in an era when Caribbean pacers used to dominate batsmen around the world, said that Shami reminded him of Barbadian fast bowling legend late Malcolm Marshal.

"He reminds me of Malcolm Marshall, who still wakes me up from deep sleep," Gavaskar said in the commentary box. "When he is running in, when the spider cam actually takes it, it is such a sight. It is almost like a leopard going for the kill."

Shami has taken 42 wickets in ODIs this year, including a hat-trick in the ODI World Cup. Gavaskar also said that the 28-year-old was his favourite among the highly rated Indian pace attack. rkm/arm