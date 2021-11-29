Shane Warne injured in bike accident

Sydney Morning Herald, quoting News Corp said on Monday that, "Warne was riding his bike with his son Jackson when he fell off and slid for more than 15 metres. Shane Warne says he went to hospital as a precaution."

Sydney, Nov 29 (IANS) Australian spin bowling legend Shane Warne has reportedly got injured in a bike accident on Sunday, and though the injuries are not serious, he went to hospital as a precaution.

According to the report, the 52-year-old who has played 145 Tests and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game at 708, avoided serious injury, "but woke up on Monday morning still in pain".

"Fearing he may have broken his foot and/or damaged his hip, he went to hospital as a precaution," the report added.

"I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore," Warne told News Corp.

Warne is in the Fox Sports' commentary team for the Ashes series beginning at the Gabba on December 8.

Recently, Warne made critical remarks over Steve Smith being made vice-captain of the Australian Test side for the Ashes, saying that while the former captain can return to the leadership role, David Warner would remain suspended from captaining or vice-captaining his country again during his cricketing career.

Smith, who has served a one-year ban for his involvement in ball-tampering in 2018, was appointed vice-captain of the Australian Test side ahead of the Ashes series, beginning on December 8.

In the aftermath of the ball-tampering episode, also called 'Sandpaper-gate', that took place during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in 2018, the then Australian skipper Smith, his deputy David Warner and team-mate Cameron Bancroft were banned for different periods of time.

In addition to a one-year suspension, a two-year leadership ban was also imposed on Smith, while Warner, who was the then vice-captain, also received a year ban, as well as a lifetime leadership ban.

Warne is not happy with the dichotomy in punishment for the same crime.

--IANS

akm/