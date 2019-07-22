Shane Warne picks Ashes squad

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne on Monday named his squads for the upcoming first Ashes Test, beginning August 1.

Warne in a tweet revealed his Australian team. His playing XI includes David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood.

The 49-year-old added Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh and Will Pucovski in the squad.Warne also named his 12-man England squad. The list includes Jason Roy, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Aderson, and Mark Wood.The Australian legend said that had another batsman was scoring big then he would have selected him and allowed Buttler to keep. Warner added that Foakes is a good option and the 12th man can be decided based on conditions.England will host Australia for the Ashes series, which is set to take place from August 1 to September 16. (ANI)