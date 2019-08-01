Shannon Gabriel signs with Gloucestershire for three County C'ship matches

Bristol [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel on Thursday signed with Gloucestershire Cricket for three County Championship matches.

Gabriel in a statement said, "I'm really looking forward to joining up with Gloucestershire in September and I will be trying my best to help the team push for promotion to Division One. Hopefully, I'll be carrying some good form off the back of the Test series against India."

The fast bowler, who was part of West Indies' World Cup campaign, picked up the wickets of Johnny Bairstow and Chris Woakes during the tournament. Gabriel made his Test debut for his country against England at Lord's in 2012."Shannon gives us some genuine pace and international experience. He will bring that extra pick me up for the last three weeks of the season which is a tough slog after playing T20 cricket along with four months of four-day cricket," Head Coach Richard Dawson said.Dawson further said Gabriel will make the bowling attack of Gloucestershire strong. He added that the West Indies fast bowler will be fit for the matches as he will play Tests against India."He gives us another string to our bow in our bowling attack and he will be playing Test cricket against India so he will be match fit, I'm really looking forward to getting him involved. Obviously, we've played some very good cricket this season and we want to maintain that and if we do, it will go a long way to dictating where we finish in the table," Dawson added.Gabriel will play represent Gloucestershire on September 10, 16 and 23 against Sussex, Worcestershire and Northamptonshire, respectively. (ANI)