Sharan through, Bopanna, Ankita out of Murray River Open

Melbourne, Feb 2 (IANS) India's Divij Sharan and his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay advanced to the round of 16 of the Murray River Open tennis tournament with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Argentina's Guillermo Duran and Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas on Tuesday at Melbourne Park in Australia.

Sharan and Zelenay will now face French pair Fabrice Martine and Jeremy Chardy in the round of 16 of the tournament on Thursday.