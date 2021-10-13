Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), after a discussion with the team management, has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin in the UAE and Oman on October 17.

All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member squad, will now be on the list of stand-by players.