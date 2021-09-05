Sharma, Pujara suffer niggles, don't come out to field

London, Sep 5 (IANS) India batsmen Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara did take not the field due to niggles when India bowled on the fourth day after being all out for 466.

"Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them," said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.