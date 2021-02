Sharmada beats Rituparna to advance in AITA Women's C'ship

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Sharmada Balu of Karnataka sent home seventh seed Rituparna Nayak of Telangana in the first round of AITA Womens Championship at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, here on Tuesday.

Sharmada (27) didn't give a semblance of chance to her fancied rival as she attacked with a string serves and some good returns that saw her clinch the match 6-1, 6-0.