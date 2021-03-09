Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday broke former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli's records of the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase.



Prithvi achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

While Dhoni had smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005, Kohli had hit 183 to steer India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash in Dhaka in 2012.

Prithvi surpassed both Dhoni and Kohli's score while guiding Mumbai into the semi-finals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

Prithvi and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a whooping 238-run stand for the opening wicket to help Mumbai defeat Saurashtra by nine wickets in the quarter-finals of the showpiece event.

Mumbai was without the services of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer and batsman Suryakumar Yadav who are gearing up for India's white-ball series against England.

But Prithvi and Yashasvi ensured Mumbai was always in the chase as they hit timely boundaries along with rotating the strike at regular intervals.

While Yashasvi played a gutsy 75-run knock off 104 balls, Prithvi was at his usual best, smashing 21 fours and seven sixes.

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Yashasvi in the 35th over, but it was too late for last year's Ranji Trophy champions as Mumbai got home in the 42nd over. (ANI)

