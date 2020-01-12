Shefali, Deepti, Smriti felicitated at BCCI Annual Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Shefali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Smriti Mandhana were among the list of women cricketers felicitated during the BCCI Annual Awards here on Sunday.

Verma won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the best woman cricketer (junior domestic) of 2018-19. She also clinched the best international debut award. Sharma received the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the best woman cricketer (senior domestic) of 2018-19.



Mandhana was named as the highest run-getter in the ODIs while Jhulan Goswami bagged the award for the highest wickets in ODIs in 2018-19.

Poonam Yadav claimed the best international cricketer of 2018-19. Veteran cricketer Anjum Chopra was honoured with the BCCI lifetime achievement award. She was the first Indian women player to feature in 100 ODIs. (ANI)

