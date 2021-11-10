Sheffield Shield: Pattinson found guilty of breaching CA's Code of Conduct

During the final day of play, Pattinson fielded a ball in his follow-through and threw it back at NSW batter Daniel Hughes who had not left his crease after playing a defensive stroke and showed no intent to take off for a run.

Melbourne, Nov 10 (IANS) Fast bowler James Pattinson was on Wednesday handed a one-game suspension for a code of conduct breach during Victoria's Sheffield Shield win over New South Wales at the MCG.

The Victorian quick held his hand up to apologise but the 32-year-old batter was in obvious discomfort from the blow as he hobbled around while exchanging heated words with Pattinson.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Cricket Australia said Pattinson had been found guilty of a Level 2 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.

"Pattinson was charged and found guilty under Article 2.7 of the Code for throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match. He was fined 100 per cent of his match fee for the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and NSW held on November 5-8, 2021," the statement said.

CA said that Pattinson also received one suspension point, meaning he will be ineligible for selection in the day-night Marsh One-Day Cup match against NSW at the MCG on Friday. The pacer has the right to appeal the decision.

It's not the first time the recently retired Test quick has been suspended for his actions in a Shield match. In November 2019, he was suspended for the first Test against Pakistan after being found guilty of a Level 2 breach relating to personal abuse of a player during a Sheffield Shield game against Queensland.

Pattinson said at the time he apologised immediately to his opponent and the umpires and that he "made a mistake in the heat of the moment". At the time, it was the speedster's third Code of Conduct breach in six Shield games.

--IANS

avn/akm