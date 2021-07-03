  1. Sify.com
  4. Sheldon Cottrell added to West Indies squad for fifth T20I against South Africa

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 3rd, 2021, 21:35:07hrs
Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell (Photo/ Sheldon Cottrell Instagram)

St. George's [Grenada], July 3 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel named the 13-member squad for the fifth and final T20I against South Africa on Saturday.

With the series level 2-2 the match is effectively a final and will be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday.
"Sheldon Cottrell, the experienced left-arm fast bowler, has been named in the squad for the first time in the CG Insurance T20I series. Fabian Allen is unavailable due to injury," CWI said in a statement.
Two-time T20 World Champions, West Indies won the series opener by eight wickets on Saturday, June 26.
South Africa won the second match by 16 runs and secured a one-run win in the third match on Tuesday, June 29. West Indies levelled the Series with a superb victory by 21 runs in Thursday's fourth game to set up today's showdown.
The series forms part of the West Indies' World Cup preparation with a total of 15 T20Is to be played across three months in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup to be played from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. (ANI)

