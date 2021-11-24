She's been excellent: Team Abu Dhabi coach Paul Farbrace on Sarah Taylor

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI): Head coach of team Abu Dhabi, Paul Farbrace praised the assistant coach Sarah Taylor and called her a person with 'good knowledge'.



Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, the assistant coach for Team Abu Dhabi is the second female coach in men's professional franchise cricket.

"She's been excellent. She has worked a lot with Phil [Salt] in the past, she's worked brilliantly with him and his keeping has got better as the tournament has gone on. Her intensity in practice and her work rate is excellent," said Paul as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"She's got good knowledge. She's a good communicator, and she understands people and I think that's what coaching is about these days. Understanding people and finding out what you can do to help them. I've always said that players learn from players, they don't learn from coaches. Our job is to facilitate that learning," he added.

Team Abu Dhabi has till now won all four out of the four games in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Talking about the team's current success, Paul said, "I've said to the bowlers that their focus is taking one wicket in each over that they bowl. So if Fiddy [Fidel Edwards] swings the ball, and he goes one for 16, I'm happy with that because if we keep taking wickets all the way through, then that puts pressure on the opposition and it slows the scoring rate down."

"So for me, don't worry about how many runs you go for. If you've got that skill to get a wicket and you take wickets, it puts the opposition under pressure. Our batting philosophy is very simple. Let's look to hit as many fours and sixes as we can. Our view about batting is that maybe one night we might get bowled out for 50 in six overs, but we'd rather that than getting ourselves to 72 for seven off ten overs," he added.

On Monday, Team Abu Dhabi registered their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament after defeating Chennai Braves. (ANI)

