Shikhar Dhawan, Bhavina Patel, Suhas Yathiraj among 35 athletes conferred Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel, and Para shuttler and Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj were among the 35 athletes who received the prestigious Arjuna Award on Saturday.



The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred National Sports Awards to the athletes.

Simranjit Kaur (Hockey), Bhavani Devi (Fencing), Monika (Hockey), Vandana Katariya (Hockey), Sandeep Narwal (Kabaddi), Hiimani Uttam Parab (Mallakhamb), Abhishek Verma (Shooting), Ankita Raina (Tennis), Deepak Punia (Wrestling), Dilpreet Singh (Hockey), Harman Preet Singh (Hockey), Rupinder Pal Singh (Hockey), Surender Kumar (Hockey), Amit Rohidas (Hockey), Birendra Lakra (Hockey), Sumit (Hockey), Nilakanta Sharma (Hockey), Hardik Singh (Hockey), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Hockey), Gurjant Singh (Hockey), Mandeep Singh (Hockey), Shamsher Singh (Hockey), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Hockey), Varun Kumar (Hockey), Simranjeet Singh (Hockey), Yogesh Kathuniya (Para-Athletics), Nishad Kumar (Para-Athletics), Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics), Singhraj Adhana (Para Shooting), Harvinder Singh (Para Archery), and Sharad Kumar (Para-Athletics) are other athletes who were conferred with the prestiguous award.

All men's Hockey India team members who won the historic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been awarded Arjun Award with the exception of PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh -- conferred the Khel Ratna Award.

Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

The specially organised award function is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. (ANI)