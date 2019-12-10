Shikhar Dhawan might miss ODI series against Windies: Report

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan might be forced to miss out on the ODI series against West Indies which is set to start from December 15, according to a report in the Bangalore Mirror.

Dhawan is yet to recover completely following a knee injury which was sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, during a clash against Maharashtra.

“The BCCI Medical Team assessed him to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely," stated a release from the cricketing body before the start of the T20I series.

The veteran opener was replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in the squad for the T20I series, who will be in contention to replace him for the ODI series as well. Talented cricketers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal are further in contention for a spot in the team, as replacements for Dhawan. ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.