Shivam, Rinku star in UP's win over Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy

After Karnataka made 246 for eight in their allotted 50 overs, UP scored 215 for four in 45.2 overs to win the game.

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma's three for 40 and left-handed middle-order batsman Rinku Singh's 62 off 61 balls helped Uttar Pradesh (UP) beat Karnataka under VJD method by nine runs in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament here on Saturday.

Openers Abhishek Goswami (54 off 67 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s) and Karan Sharma (40 off 74 balls) added 102 for the first wicket in 23.2 overs to put UP on track of victory.

However, three quick wickets brought Karnataka back in the game before Rinku Singh (62 off 61, 7x4s, 1x6) took control of the Central Zone team's innings.

He added an unbeaten 65 with wicketkeeper-batsman Upendra Yadav.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal hit 52 off 84 balls (7x4s) while Aniruddha Joshi hit 68 off 48 balls (4x6s, 4x4s) to help Karnataka to their 246-run total.

Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took one for 35 in 10 overs, getting rid of Joshi.

Spinner Sharma, however, was the most successful bowler removing Padikkal, Shreyas Gopal and wicket-keeper BR Sharath.

Brief scores: Karnataka 246/8 in 50 overs (D Padikkal 52, A Joshi 68, S Sharma 3/40) lost to Uttar Pradesh 215/4 in 45.2 overs (Rinku Singh 62 not out, A Goswami 54, K Sharma 40)

