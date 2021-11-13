Shivnarine Chanderpaul roped in as West Indies Under-19 batting consultant

Saint John's [Antigua], November 13 (ANI): Former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as the batting consultant of the West Indies U-19 squad for the upcoming High-Performance Camp in Antigua.



The camp in Antigua is a part of the West Indies U-19 preparations for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup to be hosted in the Caribbean in January-February 2022.

"We want to welcome Shivnarine Chanderpaul to the Rising Stars U19s group and we look forward to him working with our young players at this critical stage in their development pathway," said Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams in a statement.

"Shiv has a tremendous amount of cricketing knowledge and know-how and he will be a great addition to the coaching staff.

"We already have another icon of the game in Sir Curtly Ambrose, who has been involved with the squad since the camp in August, as well as several other outstanding coaches," he added.

Chanderpaul, who had an outstanding international career, is the most capped player in West Indies Test history. He played 164 matches and made 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37.

The former batter is the newest member of the coaching staff, headed by head coach Floyd Reifer, and will be part of this preparation period, which runs from November 15 to 28 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Selection Panel has also named 28 players for this camp following the previous camp and trial matches held in August.

This includes two newcomers who will be assessed by the coaches and selectors -- Jaden Leacock, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter; and Kevin Wickham, a right-hand batter and right-arm wrist spinner.

West Indies is preparing for the ICC U-19 men's Cricket World Cup tournament, which will be hosted by CWI in the Caribbean from January 4 to February 3, 2022. (ANI)

