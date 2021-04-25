Shoaib Malik's scathing attack after Pak's loss to Zimbabwe

The Babar Azam-led side, after restricting the hosts to 118 for nine, were bundled out for 99 in the second T20I. The series is now level at 1-1 with the last match scheduled at the same venue later on Sunday.

Harare, April 25 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik has been unrelenting in his criticism of the cricket administrators in his country after the former World T20 champions suffered a humiliating 19-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on April 23.

In a scathing tweet, Malik wrote, "Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time."

Malik, who last played a Test, against England in 2015 and an ODI against Indian in June 2019, added, "When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that, when you don't let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen."

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja termed it a dark moment in the country's cricketing history. "Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique or partnership. Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in the Zimbabwe line-up. And if you get a chance to watch the replays you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him," said Raja in a video uploaded on YouTube.

