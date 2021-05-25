Shoaib was the fastest bowler I ever faced: Clarke

Sydney, May 25 (IANS) Former Australia captain Michael Clarke called Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar the fastest bowler he ever faced. Clarke, who played 115 Tests, 345 ODIs and 34 T20Is in a 12-year international career, said Shoaib could deliver at a speed of 160 kmph.

"Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest I faced. He could bowl 160 [kmph]. Different type of bowler, who could bowl quick for three overs. Flintoff was quick for 12 overs. Lee was quick. Shoaib was quicker. Shaun Tait, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie were fast. But Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest," Clarke said on the Uncensored Podcast.