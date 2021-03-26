Shooting WC: India take gold in 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team (ld)

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant won gold in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event at the shooting World Cup here on Friday. Rajput and Tejaswini beat Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish and Anna Ilina 31-29 in the final to clinch the title.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan won bronze after beating the US's Timothy Sherry and Virginia Thrasher 31-15. Rajput and Tejaswini first fought back from a 1-3 deficit to lead 5-3. However, Kulish and Ilina then managed to put a gap between themselves and the home shooters before the latter fought back to level the score yet again. There was no turning back for Rajpur and Tejaswini after that as they managed to keep a two-point lead towards the end of the final and won gold.

Rajput and Tejaswini had earlier topped the final qualification round with a total score of 588, with both shooters getting 294 points each.

In the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event, all three participating Indians, Gurpreet Singh, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu, qualified for the final. Indian shooters had done a clean sweep of medals at the women's 25m pistol event, with Chinki Yadav winning gold ahead of Rahhi Sarnobat (silver) and Manu Bhaker (bronze).

