Shooting WC: India win gold in men's & women's pistol team events

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) India won gold medals in both men's and women's 10m air pistol team events on the third day of the Shooting World Cup here on Sunday.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won gold in women's 10m air pistol after which Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Shahzar Rizvi won the men's event.