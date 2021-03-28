Shooting WC: India win gold in men's, women's trap

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) India won gold in both the men's and women's trap events at the shooting World Cup here on Sunday. Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Shreyasi Singh won the women's title while Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Lakshay won the men's gold.

Shreyasi, Rajeshwari and Manisha beat Kazakhstan's Sarsenkul Rysbekova, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Mariya Dmitriyenko 6-0 in the women's final. Later in the day, Chenai, Tondaiman and Lakshay beat Slovakia's Michal Slamka, Adrian Drobny and Filip Marinov 6-4.